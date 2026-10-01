Brandi Carlile Reveals Sandra Bullock FaceTime That Sparked a Billy Joel Cover

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Brandi Carlile took viewers behind the scenes of her Citi Concert Series appearance on TODAY, detailing the stories behind some of her most memorable recent moments. In a segment titled On In Ten, Carlile described getting a surprise FaceTime call from Sandra Bullock that ultimately led to a cover of a Billy Joel song, and recounted a long running prank war with Sista Strings that escalated from a remote control spider to fake bats at Red Rocks.

Carlile returned to TODAY's Citi Concert Series to celebrate the release of her deluxe album, Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version), which reimagines all ten songs from her original record. During that earlier appearance, she performed four songs, including 'Human,' 'You Without Me,' 'The Mother' and 'The Story,' and spoke with hosts about the project. She also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same week, where she performed 'Church & State' and discussed her career with Kimmel.

In this latest clip, Carlile also touched on more personal territory, explaining why watching her daughters compete in high stakes sports makes her more nervous than performing in front of a sold out crowd. She also revealed an odd but firm rule aboard her boat: bananas are strictly banned.

Carlile has stayed busy promoting Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) across television, following the album's digital release via Interscope Records and Lost Highway. A signed rainbow vinyl pressing of the deluxe edition is also available through her website.

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