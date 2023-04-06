Boston Marathon Bombing Investigation Featured in Paramount+ Series FBI TRUE

Paramount+ has announced the FBI TRUE docuseries will continue with a second installment taking viewers deeper into some of the most significant and astonishing cases in FBI history. 10 all-new heart-pounding episodes of FBI TRUE will be available to stream exclusively on the service beginning Tuesday, April 11 in the U.S. The first season of FBI TRUE is the #1 streaming original docuseries since its debut across Paramount+.

The second installment of FBI TRUE starts with never-before-heard details on the search for the BOSTON MARATHON bombing suspects in a two-part edition on the investigation. On April 15, 2013, two homemade explosions went off near the finish line of the marathon, leaving three dead and 280 injured.

The bombs set off a hunt to capture those responsible. Now, 10 years later, in emotional agent-to-agent conversations, those intimately involved with the case reveal new details about what it was like to be in a deadly race against time. Retired special agent Richard DesLauriers, who headed up the FBI investigation into the bombing, is among those featured in the Boston editions.

Every half-hour edition of FBI TRUE features insider conversations between FBI agents meeting at the agency's favorite bar, the Arts & Crafts Beer Parlor, sharing stories about their greatest triumphs and their agonizing tragedies.

The second season will give viewers an inside look at the investigations behind some of the biggest cases handled by the FBI, such as the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City; the Golden State Killer; the San Bernardino mass shooting; a raid on a gang stronghold in Newburgh, N.Y.; the bust of the American Outlaws Association Motorcycle gang for racketeering and murder; and a Boston bank robber known as the SOUTH SIDE Bandit.

From creators Craig Turk, the co-creator of CBS' hit drama FBI, and Anne Beagan, a retired FBI special agent-turned-producer, FBI TRUE is an inside look into the life and death world FBI agents face every day, told in their words, featuring previously unseen surveillance video, interrogations with hostage takers and terrorists, and personal photos from the agents' collections.

FBI TRUE is produced by Efran Films Canada for See It Now Studios. For Efran Films Canada, Mike Schultz is the series producer and showrunner, Solly Granatstein is the co-executive producer and Shawn Efran, Craig Turk, Anne Beagan and Azadeh de Leon are the executive producers. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong are the executive producers, Aysu Saliba is the supervising producer and Adam Goldfried is the executive director.