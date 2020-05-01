Binge All Ten Episodes Of THE DRESS UP GANG on TBS

Binge All Ten Episodes of THE DRESS UP GANG. Created by the comedy trio of the same name, the series is now available to binge on the TBS app, website and VOD.

All ten half-hour episodes of the off-kilter comedy series The Dress Up Gang are now available to watch via the TBS app, website and video on demand with a pay tv subscription. The first episode of the series is be available without requiring a cable subscription.



The Dress Up Gang is set in a surreal version of Los Angeles. Donny and Cory are roommates who look out for each other. Donny, a responsible adult with the temperament and outlook of a child, relies on guidance and life advice from Cory, the dad-like 30-something who has been crashing on his couch for quite some time.



The show, which premiered at Sundance in 2019, is based on the cult-hit web series My Roommate, My Friend, created by The Dress Up Gang, a comedy group featuring comedians Cory Loykasek, Donny Divanian, Frankie Quinones and director Robb Boardman. Their viral videos include Cute House and the CholoFit series. The show also features actress Andie MacDowell and comedians and frequent collaborators Brent Weinbach, Kirk Fox, Kevin Camia, Chase Bernstein, Christian Duguay and DeMorge Brown.



To binge the full season of The Dress Up Gang, visit tbs.com/dressupgang or download the TBS app. Episode information is below.

EPISODE 1 - "BURGER BUDDIES/NEW LOOK DAY"

Burger Buddies: Donny gets in trouble when Cory finds out he is trying to go to McDonald's by himself. New Look Day: Cory hosts the annual New Look Day potluck, Donny goes big this year.





EPISODE 2 - "SIGOURNEY WEAVER/FINDING FRANKIE"



Sigourney Weaver: Donny feels confused when he discovers he has feelings for Sigourney Weaver. Finding Frankie: When Frankie has a bad mushroom trip and gets lost in the woods, his friends must find him and give him ecstasy before it's too late.



EPISODE 3 - "SUMMER BODY BLUES/THE FIRST SCUFF IS THE DEEPEST"



Donny's summer is in jeopardy when it's discovered that his ripped body will make everyone at Raging Waters feel insecure. Then, when Donny falls in love with a pair of all white shoes, Cory worries that he'll have his heart broken.



EPISODE 4 - "FRANKIE'S FORT/WONKO"



Frankie serves his house arrest at Donny's place, but tensions arise when Cory's taquito goes missing. Then, when Donny takes in a baby skunk, Christian will do whatever it takes to get his hands on the cute critter to impress his mistress.





EPISODE 5 - "DONNY'S DINNER DATE/TOOTHPICK"



When Donny forgets to make a reservation for Valentine's Day, his friends come to the rescue. Then, Donny's new habit has everyone concerned.





EPISODE 6 - "DESSERT FOR DONNY/THE HANDSHAKE"



Donny struggles to deal with peer pressure from the bad boy himself, Brent. Then, Cory gets jealous when he discovers that Donny and Frankie have a secret handshake.



EPISODE 7 - "THE COCKROACH/THE BULLY"



With everyone trapped inside Donny's house during a mojito party, FOX discovers something sinister lurking in the bathroom. Then, Cory teaches Donny how to defend himself from a blacked-out bully.





EPISODE 8 - "BIG LEAGUE/CORY'S TRUCK"



After Christian "big leagues" Frankie at the mall and makes him feel like a buster, Donny vows to avenge his dishonored friend. Then, when Donny discovers Cory owns a truck he's excited to find out where it's been parked all this time.



EPISODE 9 - "THE DING DONG DITCHER"



Cory and Donny become obsessed with catching the culprit terrorizing the courtyard.



EPISODE 10 - "THE CLUB/CORY FROM BEYOND"



Donny has a date at the club with sweet Susie Selby, but is worried he might be inadequate - on the dance floor. Then, when Cory gets a cell phone for the first time, Donny begins receiving a series of mysterious text messages.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You