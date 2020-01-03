Billy Porter, Rose Byrne & More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the program the week of Jan. 6-10.

Monday, Jan. 6 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "Like a Boss" star ROSE BYRNE and "Jeopardy!" champion JAMES HOLZHAUER. And DR. JEN ASHTON kicks off "Live"'s "Jan-NEW-ary" health and wellness series.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 - Actor BOBBY CANNAVALE chats with Kelly and Ryan about the modern adaptation of the classic play "Medea," and JULIAN McMAHON previews "FBI: Most Wanted." Plus, DR. MICHAEL GREGER shares his expertise on "How Not to Diet."

Wednesday, Jan. 8 - PENN BADGLEY ("You") and JENNIFER COOLIDGE ("Like a Boss") stop by, and DR. WILLIAM LI discusses how to "Eat to Beat Disease."

Thursday, Jan. 9 - Kelly and Ryan welcome BILLY PORTER ("Like a Boss"), and DR. TAZ BHATIA sets up 2020 with "New Decade, New Rules."

Friday, Jan. 10 - DREW AND JONATHAN SCOTT join Ryan as guest co-hosts, and they chat with MARTIN LAWRENCE and JASON BIGGS ("Outmatched").





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk