Billy Magnussen and Kit Harington to Headline Horse Racing Comedy CHARIOT

Kit Harington and Billy Magnussen are set to headline Steve Pink’s new outrageous horse racing comedy Chariot.

The movie follows Paul Rovia, an oversized jockey, as he seeks redemption after causing a major racing accident that gets him suspended from the sport for two years. Desperate to compete in the Grand National again, Paul teams up with Kate O’Leary and her WILD Centaur named Chariot. Paul and Chariot clash at first but eventually form an unstoppable duo, taking the racing world by storm.

The screenplay was written by Jack Donnelly. The film is produced by Anne Hollister, Billy Magnussen, and Shane Andries at HappyBad Bungalow (Coup!, Violent Ends), Rabbit's Black (Longlegs, Goodrich), K. Asher Levin (Break the Cycle), and Jack Donnelly (Pretty Thing). Executive Producers are Lawrence Minicone, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, and Sean Krajewski. The Exchange will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market in Las Vegas.

Harington is known for his iconic role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, and for Eternals, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Seven Days in Hell, and Industry on HBO. Stage credits include Slave Play, True West, and War Horse.

Billy Magnussen is known for roles in Game Night, No Time To Die, Into the Woods, The Big Short, and is currently starring in HBO's The Franchise. He will next be seen in Disney's live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Onstage, he appeared in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, earning a Tony nomination. He recently departed the off-Broadway production of s. Meet. Fan. following an unexpected health issue.

Steve Pink wrote Grosse Pointe Blank, High Fidelity and directed Hot Tub Time Machine, About Last Night and most recently The Wheel. Donnelly is an actor and writer known for Players, Pretty Thing, Atlantis and Friendsgiving.

