Bill Murray Will Reprise His Role For GHOSTBUSTERS 2020

According to People, Bill Murray's costar in the original Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd, confirmed that Murray will reprise his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in the 2020 Ghostbusters film.

Aykroyd, who was previously announced to join the cast, also confirmed that original cast members Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts will make appearances in the upcoming sequel.

The film's cast will also include Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

Ghostbusters 2020 is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.

