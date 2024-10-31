Bill Burr and Charli xcx to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Burr will return to host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on Nov. 9. The Emmy and Grammy Award nominee is currently on tour with his “Bill Burr Live” show.

Mk.gee will perform as a musical guest for the first time. He is currently on a world tour with his critically acclaimed debut album, “Two Star & The Dream Police.”

Charli xcx will do double duty on Nov. 16 in her first appearance as “SNL” host and third appearance as musical guest. The Grammy-nominated musician released her remix album, “Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,” earlier this month.



“SNL” returns Nov. 2 with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Bill Burr Photo Credit: Koury Angelo

