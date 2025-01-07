Big Reputation: Michael Clohesy's Creative Journey as a Technical Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Written by Jon Stojan

Michael Clohesy’s story is about vision, resilience, and relentless passion. Emerging from the vibrant creative landscape of regional Australia, Michael has gone on to become a recognized force in global media and event production, blending technical expertise with imaginative storytelling. His journey reflects an unyielding drive to create meaningful connections through the art of live experiences.

A Long Way To The Top starts with Rock n Roll

From his formative years down under to becoming a sought-after Technical Director on the international stage, at every step along the way, Michael embraced the challenges of crafting innovative narratives within creative media.

Michael’s work began locally, like hyper-local, to the point that after graduating from Latrobe University in 2008, he got his foot in the door working as a writer and photojournalist journalist working for Melbourne-based street presses covering gigs, festivals, reviews and interviews. Building up from these humble music journalism beginnings, where instead of money, payment came in the way of free concert tickets and CDs for review, in 2010, Michael vowed to seize upon every opportunity given to him to build a prosperous career in the entertainment industry, after being awarded a coveted traineeship in the Australian broadcast industry.

Upon graduation from the traineeship, which he did with flying colours, over the next decade, Michael steadily built up an impressive portfolio of high-profile work, working as a professional freelancer on a myriad of award-winning and commercially successful projects all across the Australian broadcast and events landscape.

10,000 Hours, and then some

Honing his craft in true Gladwellian fashion as a Technical Operator on FOX Sports’ coverage of Australian Rules Football (AFL) and Cricket as well as live coverage of The Australian Open for Tennis Australia, Michael then went on to become a Technical Director, providing high-level leadership on highly rated and award-winning broadcast content such as The Project for Paramount ANZ, Come Dance With Me for CBS The 1%Club for BBC Studios, The Chase Australia for ITV and Dancing With Stars for Warner Brothers.

But it wasn’t until being engaged by the Sydney Opera House in 2018 that Michael’s career catapulted to the next level. Here, he provided Technical Direction for the visual production for global concert productions like The Cure’s 30th-anniversary performance and Wu-Tang Clan’s 25th-anniversary, as well as on acclaimed cultural and arts festivals such as TEDx, Antidote and Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

These milestones, alongside his technical contributions to major sporting productions such as the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games and the international broadcast of an Australian Rules Football match from Shanghai, China of all places, highlight Clohesy’s ability to seamlessly integrate artistic vision with technical precision for large audiences.

But rather than rest on these impressive laurels, Clohesy wasn’t done yet.

Lust For Life: TED Talks and Beyond

Moving abroad in 2022 and hungry to make up for all the lost time of the pandemic, one of Clohesy’s proudest professional achievements is his tenure as a Technical Producer for TED Conferences in Vancouver. As a natural extrapolation of his strong Technical Director skillset, at TED Michael helps design, build and orchestrate immersive, high-stakes simulcast platforms for speakers such as Elon Musk, RuPaul Charles, and Al Gore. This role is more than logistical—it embodied his dedication to creating environments where ideas spark conversations and inspire global change.

In the years since moving to North America, Michael’s tenacity and work ethic have opened doors for him in a profound way. Outside TED, he’s quickly become a firm fixture in the Canadian television and events space, working on the NHL and MLS season coverage for visiting US broadcasters to Canada during the winter, engineering and operating complex technical video and playback systems on the festival circuit during the summer, and a Technical Director for a swathe of international touring acts as they take to the stage. Just ask Iggy Pop, or The Pope.

Working with such an array of today’s biggest talent, this big reputation even saw Michael engaged to help set the stage and screens for Taylor Swift on the final stop of her record-shattering ‘Eras’ tour in December 2024. Now that’s just good karma.

Becoming the Change

As a mentor and creative leader, Michael believes in empowering others to navigate the complexities of creative industries. His journey showcases the value of perseverance and adaptability, offering a blueprint for aspiring professionals seeking to leave their mark in challenging fields. Whether mentoring young talents or collaborating with global teams, Michael prioritizes fostering environments where innovation thrives.

Trickle-Up Economics: Building Community Through Creativity

Beyond his professional achievements, Michael Clohesy is deeply committed to fostering a sense of community through his work. He sees creative media and live events as powerful tools to unite people, spark conversations, and build bridges between diverse groups. Whether mentoring emerging talent in the industry or collaborating with local organizations, Michael focuses on the human connections that make these experiences meaningful.

His efforts extend beyond the stage and screen, inspiring others to embrace their creative potential and pursue work that leaves a lasting impact. By sharing his journey and values, Michael encourages the next generation of creators to approach their craft with purpose, empathy, and a collaborative spirit, ensuring that creativity continues connecting and uplifting communities worldwide.

Manifesting Destiny: The Future of Storytelling

Michael Clohesy’s work redefines the boundaries of broadcast, live event production, studio and multimedia storytelling. His aspirations extend beyond delivering high-quality events; they involve shaping the future of creative industries with a focus on social impact and meaningful narratives. Michael’s story truly is a testament to the extraordinary possibilities that arise when creativity meets determination—and one that is still being written.

Photo Credit: Michael Clohesy

Comments