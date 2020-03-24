Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny To Host WERQ THE WORLD Live Stream in Support Of Local Queens Affected By COVID-19

As entertainers shift to virtual performances while social distancing, VOSS Events presents Werq the World Live Stream a global benefit hosted by Bianca Del Rio in Los Angeles and Lady Bunny in New York. The participating queens will engage their global audience to help support drag entertainers who have lost their income due to the shutdown of bars and nightclubs in response to COVID-19.

The special will include performances from Aquaria, Asia O' Hara, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa 'Vanjie' Mateo, Violet Chachki and Yvie Oddly. Mirroring the production value of RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World tour, performances will take place in empty venues across the United States.

The special will air at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT on Saturday April 4th and can be streamed worldwide from any device at VossEvents.com. The taped version will be available in the 48 HOURS following for those in other time zones. The first 5000 fans who register will receive access for only $7.99, register now at VossEvents.com. Tipping will also be available during the live stream.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World has visited 95 cities across 28 countries over 5 continents. Now the largest drag show on the planet will jump from stage to screen for a massive global fundraiser to help displaced local drag entertainers who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 shutdown of bars and clubs. Drag entertainers who have lost all income due to the shutdown of their local bars and nightclubs due to COVID-19 can apply for financial aid as a result of the benefit at vossevents.com/ppv. Approved applicants will be notified in advance of the benefit.





