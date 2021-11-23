Bethany Joy Lenz Joins Hallmark's AN UNEXPECTED CHRISTMAS With Exclusive Soundtrack Single, “Snow”

Fans of Hallmark's highly anticipated new Christmas movie, An Unexpected Christmas, which premieres this Friday at 8/7c, will get an extra dose of holiday cheer at the end of the film.

The film's Executive Producer Matthew R. Brady confirmed today that the closing credits of the new TV movie will feature the gorgeous holiday single "Snow" by lead actress Bethany Joy Lenz.

This is the first time the song "Snow," by the popular actress, singer-songwriter and "One Tree Hill" alum, will be featured on a film's soundtrack and exclusively during a movie's end credits.



In the all-new original Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, An Unexpected Christmas, Lenz joins Hallmark heartthrob Tyler Hynes (Roadhouse Romance).

Says Brady, "I am so lucky to have found this story from Greg McGoon, then to be paired with Hallmark star Paul Campbell to write it. Joy and Tyler's talents brought this film to life, and the cherry on top was learning Joy's newest single could close out our film."



In the film, Jamie (played by Tyler Hynes) hasn't told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (played by Lenz) have broken up. After an inopportune run-in with her at a train station in his hometown, Jamie persuades Emily to pretend they're still together to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. The two engage in a week-long ruse of participating in his family's holiday activities. While stuck in his family's home together, they discover that their relationship might still have some potential after all, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.

Lenz, who also starred in "Guiding Light" and co-hosts the popular podcast Drama Queens with her One Tree Hill alums Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton-Morgan, is quite the prolific singer-songwriter, having released five studio albums and seven EPs over the last 20 years.

To listen to the song "Snow," visit here.