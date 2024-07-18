Video: Exclusive Clip From New Episode of MGM+ Series HOTEL COCAINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from episode 106 of Hotel Cocaine, MGM+'s crime thriller. The clip features the characters of Nestor and Valeria, played by Yul Vazquez and Corina Bradley, respectively.

In the new episode, Roman (Danny Pino) and Nestor (Vazquez) are at the edge of a bloody war with the Colombians, Yolanda and Henao. Following the events of 105, Roman forces Nestor into a peace agreement, forsaking revenge, for the safety of their families. Nestor agrees to accept the help of corrupt Congressman Landon to act as mediator and secure the location for the biggest shipment of coke ever to hit Miami's shores. Episode 106 is set to premiere this Sunday, July 21 at 9PM ET/PT on MGM+.

Hotel Cocaine tells the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami. He is the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream. The cast also includes Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Laura Gordon, and Tania Watson.

The series is created by Chris Brancato who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces alongside Brancato, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers.

Hotel Cocaine is produced by MGM+ Studios, in association with Stan in Australia and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

