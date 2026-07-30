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Carey Mulligan, Mary Beth Barone Visit LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Mulligan reflects on a royal title from King Charles III as Barone previews her series Overcompensating.

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Carey Mulligan and Mary Beth Barone appeared as guests on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, with clips from the episode released alongside the program's regular monologue and A Closer Look segments. Mulligan spoke about working with Oscar Isaac, filming Pride & Prejudice and receiving a royal title from KING CHARLES III, while Barone discussed her new comedy special, being in a PR relationship and filming her show Overcompensating.

Monologue

Catch last night's monologue: Trump Makes Explicit Comments About the Iran War During Fox News Interview

A Closer Look

Catch last night's all new A Closer Look: Trump Heckled At Rally After Correspondents' Dinner, Fox News Questions Trump On Iran

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan talks about working with Oscar Isaac, filming Pride & Prejudice and receiving a royal title from KING CHARLES III.

Mary Beth Barone

Mary Beth Barone talks about her new comedy special, being in a PR relationship and filming her show Overcompensating.

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