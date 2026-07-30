Mary Beth Barone's Dog Pinky Steals the Show With Benito Skinner as Her Nanny

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Mary Beth Barone brought an unusual plus-one to her latest visit to LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: her dog, Pinky, who made her television debut alongside comedian Benito Skinner, introduced in the segment as Pinky's nanny.

The appearance leaned into the dynamic between Barone, Skinner, and the dog, framing Skinner's role as caretaker for Pinky as a running bit throughout the segment. The setup gave the two comedians room to play off each other while keeping Pinky at the center of the conversation with Seth Meyers.

The segment fits into a run of comedy-driven appearances on the program, where guests often bring personal or offbeat material into the format rather than sticking strictly to promotional talk. Here, the focus stayed on the interplay between Barone, Skinner, and Pinky rather than any single project.

The clip stands as a lighter entry in the show's recent guest lineup, built entirely around the novelty of a dog's first television appearance and the comedic rapport between Barone and Skinner as they narrated the moment for viewers.

More on Late Night with Seth Meyers Recent Articles SPIDER-MAN Video: Tom Holland recalls how he and Jon Bernthal helped each other with their “Spider-Man” audition tapes

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...