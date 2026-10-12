Belongó to Present Second Annual Afro Cuban Benefit at City Winery

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Belongó, the New York City-based non-profit cultural institution founded by pianist/composer and GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill in 2007, will hold its second annual benefit on Wednesday, October 14, at City Winery in Manhattan. The music-filled evening will bring together leaders and artists to support Belongó's free music education in New York City public schools, citywide community programs, and Casa Belongó—a state-of-the-art culture hub being constructed in East Harlem. Belongó has also recently been featured on WNYC's The Brian Lehrer Show and Telemundo.

Featuring

Headline performance by Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, including the world premiere of a new composition by O'Farrill that he composed for the evening: 'House of the Rising Son Montuno.' Inspired by the shared roots of the blues and Afro Latin jazz, 'House of the Rising Son Montuno' explores the musical dialogue that has connected cultures across the Americas for generations. The work takes its name from the famous blues standard 'House of the Rising Sun' and combines it with the Afro Cuban genre Son, and offers a glimpse of the cultural experiences that will define Casa Belongó, the organization's future home for music, learning, and belonging.

Special guests 'Blue' Lou Marini and Leon Pendarvis, members of the Blues Brothers: Marini is an original member of the Blues Brothers who appeared in the original 1980 film and Blues Brothers 2000, and was a member of the Saturday Night Live Band from its debut season in 1975 until 1983. Pendarvis is also known for his long tenure as keyboardist, arranger, and co-musical director of the Saturday Night Live Band. Together with ALJO, Marini and Pendarvis will reimagine classics from the soul and blues canons as Afro Latin jazz.

Havana-born Afro Cuban jazz singer Daymé Arocena, described by NPR Music as 'a cross between Celia Cruz and Aretha Franklin.' Arocena is also a featured vocalist on O'Farrill's 2025 album The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. The live recording, produced by Belongó and The Town Hall, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album.

The Fat Cats, Belongó's pre-professional youth ensemble led by Zack O'Farrill. Celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, this special program provides young musicians with hundreds of hours of education, mentorship, and performance opportunities throughout the city.

Honorees

Ballet Hispánico's Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro will be the evening's Arts Honoree, recognizing both his leadership and the work of the company he directs. Vilaro joined Ballet Hispánico as a dancer in 1985, founded Chicago's Luna Negra Dance Theater, and returned in 2009 as only the second person to lead the company since Tina Ramirez founded it in 1970, adding the role of CEO in 2015. Dancers from the company will perform selections from its critically acclaimed production Palladium Nights, including a duet, in tribute to the late Ramirez.

Diane Louard-Michel, executive director of Lantern Community Services will be honored with a Community Service Recognition for her visionary work on behalf of New Yorkers facing homelessness and her longstanding role in the story of Belongó. Since joining Lantern in 2018, Louard-Michel has led dynamic growth of an organization devoted to championing the well-being of people facing chronic health challenges and lived experience of homelessness, opening new supportive housing residencies and emergency shelters across the city. She has been part of the Belongó family for many years and her conviction that housing and culture belong together made the connection between Timbale Terrace and Casa Belongó possible.

The evening will be hosted by ABC7's Tanya Rivero.

Guests will also enjoy domino tables, graffiti name tags, live caricature artists, and a silent and live auction throughout the evening.

Benefit proceeds support free music education programs in New York City public schools, citywide community programs, a New York City performance season, free concerts and events, and the completion of Casa Belongó—a performing arts and education center on Park Avenue at 118th Street in East Harlem, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro within the Timbale Terrace affordable housing development.

More information is available at belongo.org/benefit.

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