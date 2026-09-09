BELONGÓ Benefit to Support Free Music Education

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Belongó is a New York City-based non-profit cultural institution founded by pianist/composer and GRAMMY Award-winner Arturo O'Farrill in 2007 that is dedicated to performing, teaching, and preserving the music of the Americas rooted in African and Indigenous traditions through jazz. Belongó announced its second annual benefit, to take place October 14 at City Winery in Manhattan. The music-filled evening will bring together leaders and artists to support Belongó's free music education in New York City public schools, citywide community programs, and Casa Belongó—a state-of-the-art culture hub being constructed in East Harlem.

Belongó's benefit will feature a headline performance by Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, including the world premiere of a new composition by O'Farrill that he composed for the evening: 'House of the Rising Son Montuno.' Inspired by the shared roots of the blues and Afro Latin jazz, 'House of the Rising Son Montuno' explores the musical dialogue that has connected cultures across the Americas for generations. The work takes its name from the famous blues standard 'House of the Rising Sun' and combines it with the Afro Cuban genre Son, and offers a glimpse of the cultural experiences that will define Casa Belongó, the organization's future home for music, learning, and belonging.

'The blues is part of every genre of music, it is rooted in musical expression from B. B. King and Omara Portuondo,' says Arturo O'Farrill, founder and artistic director of Belongó and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. 'To celebrate the global reality of human beings coping with the hardships of life through song, I am composing a piece called 'House of the Rising Son Montuno.' 'House of the Rising Sun' is a famous blues standard that has been performed by everyone from the late Dolly Parton to English Rock group, The Animals. Son is a beloved genre of Afro Cuban music first realized by La Familia Valera in Santiago, Cuba. Son Montuno is the style of accompaniment that is played by the piano or guitar in traditional Son pieces. Combining these two worlds seems right and reflects the values of Belongó, which are to celebrate diversity and the Afro Latino diaspora through the entry point of jazz.'

O'Farrill and ALJO will be joined by special guests 'Blue' Lou Marini and Leon Pendarvis, members of the Blues Brothers. Marini is an original member of the Blues Brothers who appeared in the original 1980 film and Blues Brothers 2000, and was a member of the Saturday Night Live Band from its debut season in 1975 until 1983. Pendarvis is also known for his long tenure as keyboardist, arranger, and co-musical director of the Saturday Night Live Band. Together with ALJO, Marini and Pendarvis will reimagine classics from the soul and blues canons as Afro Latin jazz.

Additional performers include Havana-born Afro Cuban jazz singer Daymé Arocena, described by NPR Music as 'a cross between Celia Cruz and Aretha Franklin.' Arocena is also a featured vocalist on O'Farrill's 2025 album The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. The live recording, produced by Belongó and The Town Hall, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album.

The evening will also feature the Fat Cats, Belongó's pre-professional youth ensemble led by Zack O'Farrill. Celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, this special program provides young musicians with hundreds of hours of education, mentorship, and performance opportunities throughout the city.

'This benefit is a celebration of the community that has made Belongó's work possible and of where we're headed next,' says Belongó's Executive Director Marietta Ulacia. 'The support we raise allows us to continue bringing transformative music and mentorship programs to young people across New York City, while moving us closer to welcoming our community into Casa Belongó, our future home in East Harlem.'

Ballet Hispánico's Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro will be the evening's Arts Honoree, recognizing both his leadership and the work of the company he directs. Vilaro joined Ballet Hispánico as a dancer in 1985, founded Chicago's Luna Negra Dance Theater, and returned in 2009 as only the second person to lead the company since Tina Ramirez founded it in 1970, adding the role of CEO in 2015. Dancers from the company will perform selections from its critically acclaimed production Palladium Nights, including a duet, in tribute to the late Ramirez.

'Receiving this honor from Belongo is deeply meaningful to me and to Ballet Hispánico,' says Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. 'Arturo O'Farrill's connection to our organization runs through our founder, Tina Ramirez, whose mentorship and vision helped shape generations of artists and leaders. I have also had the privilege of collaborating with Arturo, and I have witnessed firsthand his extraordinary commitment to celebrating our cultural heritage through music and the arts. This recognition is a beautiful continuation of that legacy—one built on mentorship, collaboration, and a shared belief in the transformative power of Latino artistry. I am deeply grateful to Arturo and to Belongo for this honor, and proud to accept it on behalf of the entire Ballet Hispanico community.'

Diane Louard-Michel, executive director of Lantern Community Services will be honored with a Community Service Recognition for her visionary work on behalf of New Yorkers facing homelessness and her longstanding role in the story of Belongó. Since joining Lantern in 2018, Louard-Michel has led dynamic growth of an organization devoted to championing the well-being of people facing chronic health challenges and lived experience of homelessness, opening new supportive housing residencies and emergency shelters across the city. She has been part of the Belongó family for many years and her conviction that housing and culture belong together made the connection between Timbale Terrace and Casa Belongó possible.

'I am honored to receive this recognition from Belongó,' says Louard-Michel. 'Our Timbale Terrace partnership exemplifies the power of vision, creativity, skill, commitment, and above all, service to people and community—values that have guided both our organizations. This award celebrates our shared joy in creating spaces where the arts and housing co-exist. I am grateful to be part of Timbale Terrace's origin story, and excited for what's still to come.'

Guests will also enjoy domino tables, graffiti name tags, live caricature artists, and a silent and live auction throughout the evening.

Benefit proceeds support free music education programs in New York City public schools, citywide community programs, a New York City performance season, free concerts and events, and the completion of Casa Belongó—a performing arts and education center on Park Avenue at 118th Street in East Harlem, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro within the Timbale Terrace affordable housing development.

Event Details

Belongó's Second Annual Benefit

Wednesday October 14, 6-10PM

City Winery - 25 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Tickets and tables for Belongó Benefit 2026 are available at belongo.org/benefit. Individual tickets start at $1,500; tables begin at $15,000.

About Belongó: Belongó is dedicated to performing, educating about, and preserving the music of all of the Americas, emanating from African and indigenous roots, through the entry point of jazz. Belongó embraces its mission with a commitment to social justice, equity, inclusion, and the equality of all cultures worldwide. Belongó's mission is reflected by its core values of cultural inclusiveness, ground-breaking creativity, social consciousness, excellence, and responsible stewardship, and purposeful engagement. For additional information visit belongo.org.

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