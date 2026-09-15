Angine de Poitrine Brings 'Zugzegk' to Life on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Angine de Poitrine took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform "Zugzegk," delivering the track as the night's musical guest segment. The performance aired as part of the late-night program, giving the artist a national television platform to showcase the song for Fallon's audience.

The appearance centered entirely on the musical performance itself, with Angine de Poitrine taking on "Zugzegk" in front of the studio audience. No interview segment accompanied the performance, keeping the focus squarely on the song and its live delivery.

Viewers looking to revisit the performance can stream the episode on Peacock, where THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35pm CT. The show regularly features musical guests alongside its mix of celebrity interviews and comedy segments.

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