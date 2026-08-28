Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Life As An Independent Artist On New Album 'DIRTY BLONDE'

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Bebe Rexha stopped by TODAY's Studio 1A following a performance on the show's plaza to discuss her genre-bending new album, 'Dirty Blonde,' and her recent shift to becoming an independent artist. Reflecting on leaving the major label system, Rexha said, "It's kind of hard not being in a major label system because it's such a big machine and I was nervous, but I felt so free."

During the conversation, Rexha spoke about the support she has received from her family throughout her career and pointed to Eminem's "The Monster" as a pivotal point in her career. The appearance offered a look back at how that early milestone continues to inform her approach to her career today.

Rexha also touched on her upcoming birthday during the segment, adding a personal note to the wide-ranging discussion about her new music and career independence.

The TODAY appearance follows other recent television moments for Rexha, including a medley performance of 'New Religion' and 'Sad Girls' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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