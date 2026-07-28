Bebe Rexha Performs New Religion/Sad Girls Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Bebe Rexha brought two of her songs together for a single performance, delivering a medley of 'New Religion' and 'Sad Girls' as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The pairing gave the singer a chance to move between the two tracks in one continuous set rather than performing them as separate numbers.

The medley format allowed Rexha to showcase the shift in tone between the two songs within a single television appearance, giving viewers a compact look at different sides of her catalog back to back.

The performance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular lineup of musical guests, which airs weeknights on NBC. Episodes of the program, including musical performances like Rexha's medley, are also available to stream on Peacock.

The appearance placed Rexha's live vocals and stage presence front and center, with the combined arrangement of 'New Religion' and 'Sad Girls' serving as the centerpiece of her time on the show.

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