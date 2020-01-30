Beanie Feldstein, James Corden & More Will Present at the Oscars

Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain today announced additional stars to present on the 92nd Oscars® telecast. "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

Presenters include James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





