BWW Review: THE GOD COMMITTEE- An Outstanding and Insightful Drama

"There may be other, more deserving patients."

by Dr. Andre Boxer

The God Committee, written and directed by Austin Stark, is now showing in select theatres and streaming. It's a film that must be seen. It deftly brings to the screen the subject of life-saving organ transplants, while telling very human stories that occur behind the scenes. The movie is produced by Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Vincent Morano, Benji Kohn, Bingo Gubelmann, and Austin Stark. It had the honor of being an Official Selection of Tribeca Film Festival 2020.

The film has a stellar cast with Kelsey Grammer in the lead role as Dr. Andre Boxer. It also features the talents of Julia Stiles as Dr. Jordan Taylor; Janeane Garofalo as Dr. Gilroy; Dan Hedaya as Emmett Granger; and Colman Domingo as Father Dunbar.

The God Committee tells the story of a five-member organ transplant committee that must meet to select which critically ill patient will receive a donor heart. They have only one hour to make the sensitive decision to allocate the organ and begin the surgical process. The situation quickly becomes an ethical dilemma when the father of one of the patients offers a huge financial gift to the hospital that is in need of critical updates. The story also explores the future of organ transplants as committee member and heart surgeon, Dr. Andre Boxer performs research in hopes to accomplish cross-species organ transplants.

In his signature style, Austin Stark creates a full, insightful portrait of an important subject while portraying characters that have complex and intriguing relationships. The God Committee will provoke thoughtful discussions and hopefully promote personal decisions to allow for more life-saving transplants.

We highly recommend The God Committee to our readers. This realistic, behind the scenes view of medical practice is an outstanding drama that succeeds in being informative. The film's storyline is complemented by a cast that can only be described as a "dream team."

The God Committee has been distributed in the United States in 2021 by Vertical Entertainment and runs for a total of 98 minutes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment