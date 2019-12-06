BWW Exclusive: Watch Erica Gimpel Sing in the Upcoming Episode of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS
Sunday's episode of GOD FRIENDED ME features an original song "This Moment" performed by Erica Gimpel. Gimpel plays Trish, the owner of a neighborhood music store who falls in love with Reverend Arthur Finer (Joe Morton), the father of Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall).
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of that performance - watch below!
On Sunday's episode, titled "High Anxiety," Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) grows concerned that the God Account is causing a rift with Cara (Violett Beane), and he decides to walk away from the account after helping one last friend suggestion, Miguel (Elliot Villar), a window washer with a sick daughter.
GOD FRIENDED ME airs on CBS Sundays at 8:30 ET.