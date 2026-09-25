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BUZZKILL Now Streaming on Tubi with Siena Agudong and Brec Bassinger

Written by Suzanne Keilly and directed by Jem Garrard, the campy slasher follows a group of sorority sisters trapped with a vengeful killer.

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BUZZKILL Now Streaming on Tubi with Siena Agudong and Brec Bassinger

The horror-comedy film BUZZKILL is now available to watch exclusively on Tubi, starring Siena Agudong, BREC BASSINGER, and Aliyah's Interlude.

About BUZZKILL

When a group of sorority sisters find themselves trapped with a vengeful killer, party-girl Nora (Agudong) knows that the drunker she gets, the more her tipsy memories start revealing clues about who's murdering her friends. But she'd better hurry, or her next vodka soda might be her last call. BUZZKILL is written by Suzanne Keilly (SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE) and directed by Jem Garrard (R.L. Stine'S PUMPKINHEAD).

Photo Credit: Tubi


Photo Credit: Tubi
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