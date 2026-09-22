BUZZKILL to Premiere on Tubi With Siena Agudong and Brec Bassinger
Written by Suzanne Keilly and directed by Jem Garrard, the film follows party-girl Nora as she races to uncover clues before the killer claims another victim.
Tubi has set a premiere date for the horror-comedy film BUZZKILL, starring Siena Agudong, BREC BASSINGER, and Aliyah's Interlude. The film premieres exclusively on Tubi Friday, September 25.
About BUZZKILL
When a group of sorority sisters find themselves trapped with a vengeful killer, party-girl Nora (Agudong) knows that the drunker she gets, the more her tipsy memories start revealing clues about who's murdering her friends. But she'd better hurry, or her next vodka soda might be her last call. BUZZKILL is written by Suzanne Keilly (SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE) and directed by Jem Garrard (R.L. Stine'S PUMPKINHEAD).
Photo Credit: Tubi
Photo Credit: Tubi
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