BRING BACK MY GIRLS to Return For Season Two in May

The series is coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus later this year. 

Mar. 02, 2023  

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder has announced that their smash hit original series Bring Back My Girls will be renewed for a second season. With Ts Madison returning as host, Bring Back My Girls' second season will follow the format set by season one and be taped in front of a live audience at DragCon LA 2023, taking place May 12-13th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Presented by World of Wonder, season 2 of Bring Back My Girls will reunite the casts of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 14, Canada's Drag Race: Canada Versus The World, Drag Race UK Seasons 3 & 4, Canada's Drag Race Season 3, and others in a series of DragCon LA-exclusive panel conversations moderated by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

These live tapings will be open to all attendees of DragCon on a first-come, first-serve basis, giving fans a behind the scenes look at the creation of a World of Wonder series, and the opportunity to see their favorite queens reunite to download on what really went down behind the cameras.

"I truly am super excited to return to the hosting seat of 'Bring Back My Girls' Season 2. The raw energy that the LIVE DragCon crowd brings added with the sass, flavor and shade from the girls is crazy!!" says host Ts Madison. "You thought Season 1 was something... you DON'T want to miss this hot boiling tea that Season 2 is about to spill!"

"After seeing how much fans were living for 'Bring Back My Girls' at DragCon LA 2022, we knew we had to bring the series back for a second season at this year's convention!" says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "We are ecstatic to have our global glamazons reunite once again in front of a live audience, and give our WOW Presents Plus viewers the opportunity to relive the experience and witness the jaw-dropping drama when the series premieres later this year."

Audiences attending the DragCon LA 2023 tapings will not only get to watch all the smiles, tears, nostalgic moments, insider stories, and never-before-heard confessions, but also have a chance to participate directly and ask the queens questions during the Q&A portion. As with season one, these fan-led Q&As and the ensuing audience reactions also bring attendees the opportunity to appear on-screen in the final streaming series, coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus later this year.

A super-inclusive hub of self-expression, DragCon LA 2023 will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows. DragCon is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag culture and tickets are available for purchase now at RuPaulsDragCon.com.



