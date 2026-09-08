BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA Audible Original to Star Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell

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Audible has released a first look at its upcoming full-cast audio adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, starring Jonathan Bailey and Ella Purnell.

The Audible Original reimagines Bram Stoker's chilling psychological thriller as an immersive, full-cast audio experience. Releasing across the globe, Dracula has been adapted for English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, LATAM Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, with each version featuring all-star local casts.

When her fiancé vanishes in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves, only to discover he's already hunting her. When Mina's closest friend Lucy succumbs to his thrall, the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing is summoned to wage war on this unfathomable threat. But it is Mina, with her intellect, her resolve, her gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, who may hold the key to stopping this ancient predator—if he hasn't already found his way inside her mind.

The English-language production stars Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as Dracula, Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn (Ripley) as Renfield, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Arthur and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is available for pre-order now at Audible.com, with the audio release set for October 1, 2026, and versions in German and Brazilian Portuguese to follow in 2027.

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