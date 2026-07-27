FLESH IMPACT First Look Images Released From Maggie Gyllenhaal

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Genesis and Academy Award-nominated writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal released first look images for FLESH IMPACT, a new film created to mark the 100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe. The film stars Ellen Burstyn and Dakota Johnson as two different versions of Monroe, alongside Peter Sarsgaard and Sepideh Moafi. FLESH IMPACT is set to have its World Premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival, where Burstyn is set to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Photo credit: Genesis

Academy Award-nominated writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal and Genesis unveiled the First Look images for their new film 'Flesh Impact' created in honor of Marilyn Monroe's centennial. The film stars Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn and Dakota Johnson as two versions of Monroe, alongside Emmy nominees Peter Sarsgaard and Sepideh Moafi ('The Pitt'), and will have its World Premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival, where Burstyn will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The film is produced by William Green for The Cut, Michelle Ross for Superprime, Nicolette Spencer and Melissa Moore for INNOCEAN, and is presented by Genesis. Maddi Carlton, Brandon Boerner, Rebecca Skinner, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers.

A love letter to one of cinema's most enduring icons, the film honors Marilyn Monroe's singular power to challenge convention and captivate the world across generations. Dakota Johnson portrays Monroe at the height of her fame, while Ellen Burstyn stars as a version of Marilyn the world never had a chance to see. The film takes its title from a phrase used to describe Marilyn Monroe's aura - that she looked so real and luminous on camera that viewers felt they could touch her through the screen. The film was created with the blessings of the Marilyn Monroe estate holders, Authentic Brands Group, and presents Marilyn as audiences know her best: defying boundaries.

'I've always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe. So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life,' says Gyllenhaal. 'With 'Flesh Impact,' we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story.'

'At Genesis, we believe the arts have a unique ability to inspire reflection, spark meaningful conversation, and connect people through stories that endure across generations,' said Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer of Genesis Motor America. 'Our support of this film honoring Marilyn Monroe reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural icons whose influence extends far beyond their time. With Maggie's strong vision as writer and director and our valued creative and producing partners at INNOCEAN, Superprime and The Cut, 'Flesh Impact' offers an opportunity to re-consider Marilyn's narrative the way she would have wanted: in control and charting her own course.'

Gyllenhaal brought a remarkable group of artisans to the film including Academy Award-nominated Production Designer Karen Murphy (Elvis), Emmy-nominated Casting Director Mary Vernieu (The Last of Us, Euphoria), BAFTAward-nominated Costume Designer Jennifer Johnson (I, Tonya, Bugonia), Editor Affonso Gonçalves (Hamnet), and Director of Photography Lawrence Sher (The Bride).

About Genesis

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as 'Son-nim', or honored guests.

Genesis believes that the arts have a unique ability to encourage reflection and connect people with values that transcend time and place. Through Genesis Art Initiatives at LACMA, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Tate Modern, and others, the brand seeks to actively shape cultural dialogue across generations and geographies, contributing to moments of inspiration and reflection that extend well beyond the automotive space.

Through its related 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Genesis Inspiration Foundation, the brand is committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. The foundation's mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, the foundation is introducing children to a new world of the possible. More information is available at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

The film is produced by William Green for The Cut, MICHELLE ROSS for Superprime, and NICOLETTE SPENCER and MELISSA MOORE for INNOCEAN, with MADDI CARLTON, BRANDON BOERNER, REBECCA SKINNER, David Webb and COURTNEY KIVOWITZ serving as executive producers. The creative team includes production designer Karen Murphy, casting director MARY VERNIEU, Costume Designer Jennifer Johnson, editor AFFONSO GONÇALVES and director of photography LAWRENCE SHER.



Photo Credit: Genesis

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