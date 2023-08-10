BLUEY Extends Live Stage Show U.S. Tour Through July 2024

For real life! The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across NORTH AMERICA with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

The theatrical production, based on the Emmy-winning animated series, is extending the tour schedule by 12 months to meet the demand of Bluey fans for more opportunities to experience the fun of a live show. Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show launched in New York City in November 2022 and is now extended through July 2024, stopping in another 120 cities from coast-to-coast. The extension includes returns to numerous cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Denver and more. Even more cities and dates will be added in the coming months.

The U.S. tour extension follows closely on the heels of announcements for first ever tour dates in Canada as well as the UK and Ireland.

“Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has been wowing audiences at every venue and we're delighted to provide more Bluey fans across the country with the opportunity to experience the show,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We've received many, many requests for additional tour dates and we're so pleased that more fans will be able to see Bluey's world come to life in their hometowns.”

Ticket purchase details vary by venue. Please visit blueylive.com for more information.

The popular live show is based on the hit animated series Bluey, produced by Ludo Studio and jointly commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children's. The series is available on Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel. Bluey Big Play The Stage Show presents Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as audiences have never seen them before. The live theater show features puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown of Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.