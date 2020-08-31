BIRD BOX, TWO POPES and More Will Stream Free on Netflix

Variety reports that Netflix has rolled out a new "Watch Free" site.

Variety reports that Netflix has rolled out a new "Watch Free" site, available to anybody worldwide. Many original movies and series will be free to stream.

"Visit netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the type of entertainment you can expect from us by watching the first episode of some of our most popular shows," Netflix says.

"Bird Box," "Murder Mystery," "The Boss Baby: Back in Business," and "The Two Popes" are some of the available films. Free TV series include "Stranger Things," "Love Is Blind," "When They See Us," "Grace and Frankie," "Elite," and "Our Planet."

Netflix notes, "The selection may change from time to time, so watch now!"

Read the original story on Variety.

