BET+ Adds New Procedural Drama DIGGSTOWN

Today, BET+ announces new series "DIGGSTOWN" has been added to its roster of original programming. The six-part series follows Marcie Diggs, played by Vinessa Antoine (General Hospital, Being Erica), a star corporate lawyer who, after her beloved aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution, decides to reconsider her priorities. Set in the gritty arena of a legal aid office in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics, and scrappers - messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty, and gender bias. Marcie is driven by one thing - to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system. The BET+ original "DIGGSTOWN" is streaming now on BET+ (@BETplus).

Created by Floyd Kane (Across the Line), "DIGGSTOWN" continues the mission of BET+ to bring rich, multi-faceted stories that span the full Spectrum of the Black experience and showcases the expansion of its library of originals. Joining Antoine is a star-studded cast including Natasha Henstridge (Species), C. David Johnson (Street Legal), Stacey Farber (Grace and Frankie), Brandon Oakes (Arctic Air), Shailene Garnett (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), and Dwain Murphy (Titans).

"DIGGSTOWN" is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films. Floyd Kane is creator, executive producer, and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi (Jean of the Jones), Brenda Greenberg (Being Erica) and Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp) are executive producers. Kelly Makin (Saving Hope) is the pilot director, and executive producer. "DIGGSTOWN" is produced in association with CBC. The deal was brokered by Rosanna Canonigo, Global Television and Digital Distribution, Entertainment One (eOne). The international television rights for "DIGGSTOWN" are handled by eOne.





