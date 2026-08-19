BEL Documentary on Musician Beldina Odenyo to Get Cinema Release

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Louise Lockwood's documentary Bel is set for a cinema release and has signed Cargo Film & Releasing as international sales agent. The film chronicles the legacy and talent of late Kenyan-Scottish musician Beldina Odenyo, known as Heir of the Cursed, and the efforts to keep her memory and music alive.

The producers of Louise Lockwood's theatrical debut Bel announced the details for the film's cinematic release. Ahead of its world premiere as Closing Film at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival on 19 August, Bel opens at the Filmhouse in Edinburgh on 4 September with dates to follow across the UK including post-show discussions featuring the film's director, Louise Lockwood, Beldina's sister, Leah McAleer, and producer Sarah Howitt. Tickets on sale via individual cinemas.

Screening Dates

Filmhouse Edinburgh | 4th-11th* September

Glasgow Film Theatre | 10th-17th* September | tickets on sale today

Dundee Contemporary Arts | 18th, 20th, 21st and 23rd September

Macroberts Arts Centre, Stirling | 23rd September*

Eden Court, Inverness | 5th-7th September

Cromarty Community Cinema | 20th September

Sea Change Film Festival | 18th* and 20th* September on Isle of Seil & Isle of Tiree

*indicates post show discussion scheduled

More venues to be announced in due course.

The producers are also pleased to announce that Cargo Sales & Releasing, known for their work with independent, often cutting-edge titles, has been engaged as the international sales agent for Bel.

David Piperni, Cargo Film & Releasing said: 'Sometimes a film comes along that knocks your socks off. Beldina's story is powerful on multiple levels and in director Louise Lockwood's hands, her story will touch audiences around the world.'

Bel tells the story of Beldina Odenyo, the Kenyan-Scottish musician, singer and songwriter, who performed under the stage name, Heir of the Cursed as well as working across Scotland's theatre and poetry communities. After her acclaimed performance at the Scottish Album of the Year Awards in 2021, Bel took her own life, leaving behind raw, intimate video diaries and a hard drive full of original songs of great beauty.

This stirring film documents the journey her sister and friends took to release her work posthumously, creating a heartfelt, insightful portrait of a complex, intelligent and profoundly talented young woman.

Bel is the first feature documentary for cinematic release from Louise Lockwood who has been making acclaimed multi-award-winning television documentaries for over 20 years.

Produced by award winning producer Sarah Howitt; executive producers John Archer and Nancy Bornat [Hopscotch Films] Mark Thomas [Screen Scotland] and associate producer - the award-winning Scottish poet, novelist, and playwright Jackie Kay.

Bel was commissioned for BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer by Clare Sillery, former Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries and BBC Commissioning Editors, David Harron and Emma Loach with Commissioning Executive Shona Thompson.

Bel is supported by Screen Scotland, BBC and National Theatre of Scotland.

Credits

Director & Cinematographer | Louise Lockwood

Producer | Sarah Howitt

Editor | Audrey McColligan

Executive Producers | John Archer | Nancy Bornat | Mark Thomas

BBC Commissioning team | Emma Loach | David Harron | Shona Thompson

Associate Producer | Jackie Kay

Composer & Arranger | Joe Rattray

About Louise Lockwood

Louise Lockwood has been making multi-award-winning television documentaries for over 20 years, Bel is her first feature documentary for cinematic release. Louise's television work includes GRIERSON/BAFTA Scotland/Rose d'Or nominated BECOMING Frida Kahlo; PARALLEL WORLDS, PARALLEL LIVES with E from US rock band Eels which won Grierson/ BAFTA Scotland/BAFTA Craft/RTS/Celtic Media awards and was nominated for BAFTA best single documentary. She also won multiple awards, including an RTS Craft for her cinematography on the observational series FAIR ISLE: LIVING ON THE EDGE.

Cargo Film and Releasing

Cargo Film and Releasing is a boutique, full-service agent, global sales and distribution company specializing in the licensing of independent film globally, theatrically releasing titles domestically, the planning of festival strategy, and monetizing across every revenue stream available in the marketplace.

Cargo Film also acts as producers and executive producers on premium, cutting-edge films and series, championing independent filmmakers from around the globe. With a long track record in nonfiction, Cargo has recently launched a development, packaging and financing arm in the fiction space.

Screen Scotland

Screen Scotland drives development of all aspects of Scotland's film and tv industry, through funding and strategic support. Screen Scotland is part of Creative Scotland and delivers these services and support with funding from the Scottish Government and The National Lottery.

Hopscotch Films

Hopscotch Films makes world class documentaries from Scotland. Last year The Golden Spurtle (Constantine Costi) and Lost for Words (Hannah Papacek Harper) premiered at CPH:DOX with The Golden Spurtle having its UK premiere in Edinburgh before a successful cinema run. This year The Story of Documentary Film by Mark Cousins premiered in Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Sheffield, Karlovy Vary and Edinburgh, and Jack Archer's film on gaelic psalm singing Sailm Nan Daoine premiered in Glasgow before opening in cinemas.

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