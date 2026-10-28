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BEHEMOTH Trailer and Poster Debut from Searchlight Pictures

Pedro Pascal stars in Tony Gilroy's drama about a gifted cellist's homecoming, featuring music by THE BEHEMOTH! COLLECTIVE.

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BEHEMOTH Trailer and Poster Debut from Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for BEHEMOTH, the drama starring Pedro Pascal. The film follows a gifted cellist who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road, with music that has been 'the constant, all-consuming river of his life' swelling 'into an adventure that will change him forever.'

BEHEMOTH is written and directed by Tony Gilroy. The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria, and Will Arnett.

The film is produced by Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, and John Gilroy, with music by THE BEHEMOTH! COLLECTIVE.

As previously reported, BEHEMOTH had its world premiere as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on Friday, October 2, 2026 at Alice Tully Hall, and Hollywood Records has opened pre-orders for a vinyl edition of the BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by composers including Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Alan Silvestri.

BEHEMOTH Trailer and Poster Debut from Searchlight Pictures Image

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