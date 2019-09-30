BBC AMERICA and BBCA.com Celebrate Fat Bear Week with Live Streams

After a summer of devouring salmon non-stop, the bears of Katmai Conservancy in Alaska are in their last weeks of gorging as they prepare to hibernate and endure the long winter. BBC America is partnering with Katmai National Park and Conservancy and explore.org to celebrate Fat Bear Week, with livestreams all week long on BBCAMERICA.com/BearCam, culminating with a 24-hour bear-a-thon on BBC America on Saturday, October 5th at 6am/5c.

Bear-centric programming will include The Polar Bear Family and Me, Great Bear Stakeout, Wild Alaska, Yellowstone and the network's premiere of Nature's Great Events: The Great Salmon Run, all alongside BBCA's landmark natural history programs Planet Earth, FROZEN PLANET and Planet Earth II.

BBC AMERICA is a HUB of innovative, culturally contagious programming including the Peabody Award-winning series KILLING EVE starring Golden Globe® and SAG®Award-winner Sandra Oh and Emmy® and BAFTA Award-winner Jodie Comer. The network is the definitive home and co-producer of the most iconic natural history programming including Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II, Dynasties, the upcoming Sir David Attenborough-narrated series Seven Worlds, One Planet and the return of the Emmy®-winning series FROZEN PLANET II and Planet Earth III- all a part of the new Saturday nature television destination, Wonderstruck, launching Q4 2019. A joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios (the commercial arm of the BBC), BBCA's influential shows such as Doctor Who, Orphan Black, Luther and Broadchurch, among many others, have attracted critical acclaim and earned Emmy® Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, TCA Awards, NAACP Image Awards, an IDA Documentary Award, a Gotham Award and Golden Globes®. Created in 1998, the irrepressible network has garnered one of cable's most curious, educated and affluent audiences, with many properties boasting super-fan levels of engagement. Its unscripted slate includes the iconic car show Top Gear, buzzy and hilarious THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW and the world's biggest darts championships. Get caught up, BBCA offers full episodes On Demand across all major digital platforms, BBC America app and bbcamerica.com.

Founded in 2004 by Charles Annenberg Weingarten, Director and Vice President of the Annenberg Foundation, explore.org is a philanthropic multimedia organization with a mission to champion the selfless acts of others, create a portal into the natural world, and inspire lifelong learning. With almost 200 live streaming cameras, explore.org is the largest live nature network in the world.

Katmai Conservancy is the philanthropic partner of Katmai National Park and Preserve. The primary purpose of the Conservancy is to preserve and protect the wildlife, lands and culture of the Park. "Fat Bear" is a trademark held by Katmai Conservancy. For more information, visit katmaiconservancy.org.

Fat bears exemplify the richness of Katmai National Park. Fat Bear Week is a celebration not just of fat bears but also of Katmai's healthy, robust ecosystem. On Wednesday, October 2nd, Katmai National Park and Preserve kicks off Fat Bear Week 2019 to determine which gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity.





