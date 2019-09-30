BATTLESTAR GALACTICA Spinoff Series is Set For NBC's Streaming Service, Peacock

Sep. 30, 2019  

Battlestar Galactica is returning! A spinoff series based on the original is coming to NBC's streaming service, Peacock, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, according to SYFY.com.

Details have not been revealed about the upcoming show, but Esmail took to Twitter to explain that the series will feature a "new story" and will not be a reboot.

The series is being created with the blessing of Ron D. Moore, creator of the original series.

Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, will launch April 2020.

Read more on SYFY.com.



