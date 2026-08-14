Sublime Performs 'Santeria' On GMA Summer Concert Series

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Sublime took the stage for a live performance of "Santeria" as part of the 2026 GMA Summer Concert Series, giving the outdoor crowd gathered for the morning broadcast a run through one of the band's most recognizable songs.

The performance centered squarely on the music, with the band delivering the track live for the GMA audience rather than sitting down for an extended conversation. "Santeria" remains one of the group's signature songs, and the live arrangement gave viewers a chance to hear it performed in a concert setting rather than a studio recording.

The appearance fits into GMA's ongoing summer concert lineup, which regularly brings touring and recording artists to its outdoor stage for live sets aired during the morning broadcast. For this installment, the focus stayed on the performance itself, with Sublime working through the song for the crowd assembled outside the studio.

No additional details on the band's touring plans or other upcoming projects were addressed during the segment, which kept its attention on the live rendition of "Santeria" delivered for the GMA Summer Concert Series audience.

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