BACK TO THE GARDEN 1969: THE WOODSTOCK EXPERIENCE to Play Patchogue Theatre
The production recreates the classic sounds and atmosphere of Woodstock with period costuming, lighting, video, and storytelling.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that Back to the Garden 1969: The Woodstock Experience will appear on Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 8PM.
Tickets are $47 - $77 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11879185. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 16 at 10AM.
Half a million people came to a small dairy farm in upstate New York. They came to be a part of what would become an historic event. They came to be a part of 'a gathering of the tribes.' They came to be a part of the music. They came to 'the Garden.'
Now, more than 50 years later, the production invites audiences to return. Come with us… back to the music. Come with us… back to the magic. Come with us… Back To The Garden.
The show is designed as an experience that celebrates the famed Woodstock festival of peace, love and music.
The Music
Back to the Garden 1969 recreates the classic sounds associated with Woodstock, a tribute to the artists who made Woodstock great: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Canned Heat, Ten Years After, The Who, Mountain, Richie Havens, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Grateful Dead, Country Joe & The Fish…and more!
The Experience
It's a full multimedia theatrical event, complete with period costuming, lighting, video, and sound bites. The storytelling includes tales of the festival and of the legendary artists who performed, all within the backdrop of the tumultuous decade of the 60's.
The Band
Gary Adamson, founder and bandleader of Back to the Garden 1969 - The Woodstock Experience, has gathered a group of seasoned musicians who are all multi-instrumentalists as well as unique lead vocalists. By performing all of these well-loved favorites, they remind us of the astounding breadth and depth of the music of the Woodstock generation.
So grab your tie dye and love beads...and celebrate Woodstock!
Event Details
Back to the Garden 1969: The Woodstock Experience
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY
Saturday, March 6, 2027, 8:00pm
Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11879185
About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)
The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
The organization's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.
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