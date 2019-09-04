Award-Winning Comedy Podcast NO SUCH THING AS A FISH Announces First Ever US Shows

Acclaimed British comedy podcast No Such Thing As A Fish has announced its first ever live shows in North America. The hugely popular weekly panel show - with downloads in excess of 250 million - has enjoyed a rapidly expanding audience since it's 2014 launch, when Apple name it the "Best New Podcast" of the year. These live East Coast tapings, scheduled for November in Boston, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington DC, have already begun to sell out after No Such Thing As A Fish creators and hosts - Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Anna Ptaszynski and Andrew Hunter Murray - revealed details on a recent episode. The short tour includes two nights as part of the New York Comedy Fest and a stop at the esteemed Kennedy Centerin DC.

No Such Thing As A Fish launched in March 2014 when researchers for the beloved BBC TV panel show QI (an abbreviation for "Quite Interesting") found themselves overwhelmed with bizarre, amusing and extraordinary facts unearthed in the course of their quiz show production jobs. They decided to share the most entertaining ones with one another, and a podcast quickly emerged that was fascinating and hilarious in equal measure. The rapport is natural and the jokes come quickly. There is no script. The quartet simply discover the subjects for conversation a few days in advance and get researching. Listener response to their early shows was immediate and the podcasters soon took their quick wits into theaters with sell out performances on London's West End and at The Edinburgh Festival. Since its launch, the team has released coming up for 300 episodes, won two British comedyChortle Awards and been consistently ranked one of iTunes most downloaded podcasts.

A bona fide cultural phenomenon, the nerdy, fact-filled and wildly entertaining podcast has become so successful that it's been transformed into a topical television show for the UK's BBC2 ( No Such Thing As The News ) , adapted into two bestselling books and spawned a behind-the scenes-documentary filmBehind The Gills . The success of the live shows are also unparalleled, with tapings selling out theaters across the UK, Ireland, Europe, New Zealand and even a night at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House last year.

These upcoming US dates are guaranteed to sell out. Run, don't walk!

NO SUCH THING AS A FISH LIVE IN THE USA

Nov 04- Boston,MA @Wilbur Theatre SOLD OUT

Nov 05- Philadelphia,PA @ Punch Line COMEDY CLUB SOLD OUT

Nov 07- New York,NY @ Tribeca Performing Arts Center (New York Comedy Fest) - EXTRA SHOW ADDED

Nov 09- New York,NY @ Tribeca performing Arts Center (New York Comedy Festival) - SOLD OUT

Nov 10 - Washington, DC @ Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center - SOLD OUT

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.





