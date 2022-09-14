Ava DuVernay's CHERISH THE DAY to Return to OWN in October

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY that the romantic anthology drama "Cherish the Day," starring Joy Bryant and Henry Simmons, debuts a new story on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

The series will air following "Queen Sugar," now in its final season, making for a Tuesday night of two great television dramas. The first season of "Cherish the Day" ranked #1 in its time period across all of cable with Black women, households, and total viewers.

In anticipation for the return of the ARRAY Filmworks, Harpo Films and Warner Bros. Television-produced drama, OWN unveiled the season two key art and trailer.

"Cherish the Day" is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple. In season two, the rekindling of a romance is told - the love story of Ellis Moran (Henry Simmons) and Sunday St. James (Joy Bryant), who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans.

Ellis is a former basketball player who is now a single father of two, and Sunday is a vegetarian celebrity chef on the cusp of fame. Mandeville "MV" St. James (Richard Roundtree) is a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, and Anastasia (Terri J. Vaughn) is Ellis' soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children.

The first season of "Cherish the Day" starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and the legendary Cicely Tyson, and debuted in February 2020. The Ava DuVernay-led series achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50% women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue in season two.

Created and produced by Ava DuVernay, "Cherish the Day" is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer, and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers. Swilling, who won the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) for "Cherish the Day," and Schaffer are co-showrunners of season two.

Watch the trailer here: