Atom Egoyan's SEVEN VEILS With Amanda Seyfried Rounds Out Cast

The film wrapped principal photography in Toronto last week.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies, DON'T Worry Darling), Mark O'Brien (Perry Mason, Arrival), Rebecca Liddiard (Alias Grace, Run This Town) and Vinessa Antoine (Diggstown, Ginny & Georgia) have been cast opposite Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Mank, Les Misérables) in SEVEN VEILS, a new feature film from acclaimed filmmaker Atom Egoyan (Chloe, The Sweet Hereafter, Remember), which wrapped principal photography in Toronto last week.

SEVEN VEILS follows Jeanine (Seyfried), an earnest theatre director, who has been given the daunting task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the opera Salome. Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away.

SEVEN VEILS is written and directed by Egoyan, who also produces the film alongside Niv Fichman (Enemy, The Red Violin), Simone Urdl (The Captive, Away from Her), Fraser Ash (BlackBerry, Possessor) and Kevin Krikst (BlackBerry, Possessor).

SEVEN VEILS is a Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts production, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films and the Canadian Opera Company. XYZ's Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray and Nick Spicer will Executive Produce, alongside John Sloss of Cinetic Media, and Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures.

SEVEN VEILS is a reteaming of XYZ Films, IPR.VC and Rhombus Media, who earlier produced and co-financed the highly anticipated Matt Johnson film BLACKBERRY, which premiered in competition at the Berlin Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films for the U.S. last year. XYZ Films co-financed SEVEN VEILS and is handling world sales. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

"I couldn't be more excited about the wonderful actors we have to support Amanda's complex role," says Egoyan. "The ensemble we have created around the central role of Jeanine represents some of the finest young talent we have."

Smith and Seyfried previously worked together on the hit HBO series Big Love, playing siblings Ben and Sarah Henrickson. Smith's recent credits include the upcoming feature film Horizon from director Kevin Costner, Olivia Wilde's DON'T Worry Darling, HBO's Big Little Lies, and TNT's The Alienist. Smith is repped by The Gersh Agency, GGA and More / Medavoy Management.

O'Brien can be seen as Thomas Milligan on the most recent season of PERRY MASON now airing on HBO. Previous feature film credits include Justin Chon's Blue Bayou, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Denis Villeneuve's Arrival, and Searchlight's Ready or Not. For television, O'Brien also recently starred in AMC's 61st Street, Showtime's Your Honor, and Showtime's City on a Hill. O'Brien is repped by UTA, The Characters Talent Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

Liddiard will next appear as Karen Tillman in the upcoming season of FX's Fargo. Her other previous credits include Netflix's Alias Grace, Josh Brandon's A Thousand Little Cuts, Ricky Tollman's Run This Town, and CBC's Frankie Drake Mysteries. Liddiard is repped by The Gersh Agency and Noble Caplan Abrams.

Antoine recently played the lead role of Marcie Diggs in CBC's ongoing series Diggstown. Her other previous credits include Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, the Paramount+ series Interrogation, and Fox's The Resident. Antoine is repped by Buchwald and The Characters Talent Agency.



