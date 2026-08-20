Ashley McBryde Performs WHAT IF WE DON'T on Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Ashley McBryde brought her song What If We Don't to a national television audience with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The segment centered on the music, giving viewers a chance to hear the track performed live on ABC's late-night program.

The appearance placed McBryde's songwriting front and center, with the performance carrying the full weight of the segment rather than sitting alongside an extended interview. Delivering the song for Jimmy Kimmel Live's studio audience, McBryde used the national platform to introduce What If We Don't to viewers who may not have encountered the track before.

The performance follows a format Jimmy Kimmel Live has used for other musical guests, offering artists a slot to play a single song straight through for the show's audience rather than breaking up the set with conversation. That structure let McBryde's performance stand on its own, with the focus staying squarely on the song from start to finish.

The clip gives fans of McBryde's music a chance to revisit the performance, capturing what the singer brought to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on the night the segment aired.

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