The new season is coming soon to Disney+ and ABC.

Jul. 07, 2023

Ariana Madix Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 32 as VANDERPUMP RULES Begins Filming

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has joined the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Madix made headlines earlier this year with the "Scandoval," in which her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had a secret affair with their best friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, while the show was filming.

In an unprecedented move, Bravo resumed production on the season, six months after they had initially wrapped, to capture the groundbreaking fallout.

Following the affair, Madix received an outpouring of love and support, including profiles in Glamour Magazine, partnerships with Nordstroms and Raising Canes, and roles in Lifetime Movies.

Following the news that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is now filming, Madix released an announcement video with Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough at her new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Watch the announcement here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Madix's Vanderpump Rules co-star and former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, previously competed on the show in 2013. She withdrew from the competition early after fainting during a rehearsal.

“Dancing with the Stars” will make history once again becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ for its upcoming 32nd season, and will be available the next day on Hulu. Beginning this fall, the beloved show will reach audiences across multiple Disney platforms in their respective time zones.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo



