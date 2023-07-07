Ariana Madix Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 32 as VANDERPUMP RULES Begins Filming

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has joined the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Madix made headlines earlier this year with the "Scandoval," in which her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had a secret affair with their best friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, while the show was filming.

In an unprecedented move, Bravo resumed production on the season, six months after they had initially wrapped, to capture the groundbreaking fallout.

Following the affair, Madix received an outpouring of love and support, including profiles in Glamour Magazine, partnerships with Nordstroms and Raising Canes, and roles in Lifetime Movies.

Following the news that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is now filming, Madix released an announcement video with Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough at her new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Watch the announcement here:

Madix's Vanderpump Rules co-star and former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, previously competed on the show in 2013. She withdrew from the competition early after fainting during a rehearsal.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo