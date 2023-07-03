Photos: First Look at VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 With Ariana Madix & More

Bravo has released first look photos from the upcoming seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Last season, the series exploded as Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. Leviss had previously been engaged to James Kennedy, also being romantically-involved with Tom Schwartz during the season.

The new photos feature Madix having drinks with Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, KATIE Maloney, and Ally Lewber.

The new season is set to feature the season 10 cast, including Tom Sandoval, who will be starting the process later while he films a FOX reality series. Leviss, who has been living at a mental health facility for the past few months, is in negotiations to return but has not been made official.

“Vanderpump Rules” chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this WILD group as they pursue their dreams and each other.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Check out the new photos here: