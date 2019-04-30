Ariana Grande to Perform '7 Rings' on the 2019 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Apr. 30, 2019  

Dick Clark productions and NBC announced today that multi-platinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande is partnering with T-Mobile for a special performance of her hit single "7 Rings" from her sold-out tour stop as part of the "2019 Billboard Music Awards." The Pop songstress, whose song spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Songs Airplay chart, marks her fourth No. 1 hit since July - the fastest any artist has collected that many No. 1 singles in the chart's history.

The "2019 Billboard Music Awards," with returning host Kelly Clarkson, will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will feature this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments.

Grande joins previously announced performers Paula Abdul, BTS featuring Halsey, Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Dan + Shay, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Tori Kelly, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! At The Disco and Taylor Swift, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

Ariana Grande wrapped 2018 in a big way, with her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, Sweetener, and her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, "Thank U, Next." But then, things got even bigger for the superstar, as she quickly claimed a second No. 1 on the Hot 100 with "7 Rings," along with her fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200: Thank U, Next. When the latter debuted at No. 1, it logged the largest streaming week ever for a Pop album, and, any album by a woman (with its songs earning 307.1 million on demand audio streams in its first week in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music). Also, when Thank U, Next opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it happened just five months and 22 days after Sweetener started at No. 1 - the shortest gap between new No. 1s on the chart for a woman since 1975.



