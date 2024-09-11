Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, & More to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Season 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated third season of the Daytime Emmy nominated series “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is set to return, bringing a renewed focus on positivity, joy, and inspiration to daytime television. Premiering Monday, September 16, the show promises to “Choose Joy” and deliver a daily hour uplifting content that resonates deeply with viewers, featuring a stellar lineup of celebrities, performances, and community heroes.

This season’s theme, "Choose Joy," is a powerful message that underscores every segment and conversation. From fashion and empowerment to heartwarming surprises, Jennifer is on a mission to spread joy to millions of homes across America. The show will feature a dynamic mix of segments, offering unexpected moments for viewers at home, fans on the street, and in-studio audiences alike. This season, Jennifer will highlight a diverse array of guests including celebrities, viral sensations, and everyday heroes, all of whom embody the spirit of choosing joy in their daily lives.

During premiere week, Jennifer will welcome such stars as Angela Bassett, Sofía Vergara, Dave Bautista, and Marlon Wayans. Other celebs confirmed to join Jennifer this season include Saweetie, Andrea Bocelli, Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana DeBose, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and more.

Audiences can expect candid conversations, unforgettable performances, and inspiring stories that reflect the show's uplifting mission. Watch a sizzle reel below!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues its successful run on many of the nation’s leading television station groups, including the Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among others.

About “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Choose joy every weekday on the hit Daytime Emmy Award nominated talk series “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by multi-hyphenate Jennifer Hudson. Season three of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premieres September 16. The show is filled with exciting, joyful moments for viewers at home and in-studio audiences alike! The one-hour nationally syndicated program features celebrity guests, viral sensations, and a destination to celebrate exceptional community heroes. Choose joy and tune in for fun, laughter, and heartwarming moments as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spreads positivity through extraordinary stories, plus watch Jennifer change lives across the nation, one joyful moment at a time!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" has garnered significant recognition, including four Daytime Emmy nominations in 2024 and six in 2023. The show won two NAACP Image Awards, one for "Outstanding Talk Show Series" in 2024 and another for "Outstanding Talk Show Host" in 2023. In 2024, both Jennifer Hudson and the show were honored with GLAAD Media Awards — Jennifer received the Excellence in Media Award, and the show won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode. Additionally, Jennifer was awarded the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman’s Award and has been named one of People Magazine’s “People of the Year” and Glamour Magazine’s “Women of the Year.”

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III. For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

