Apple TV+ Streams Beloved Peanuts Specials for Free This Holiday Season

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! To celebrate the holiday season, Apple TV+ will provide special free streaming windows for nonsubscribers to enjoy the iconic Peanuts holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

Don’t miss “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” available Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24; and, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” available Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15. Subscribers can watch these specials anytime, all season long.

The full Apple TV+ lineup for Peanuts classics holiday fare (in chronological order):

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - Stream for Free Saturday October 19, 2024 and Sunday October 20, 2024

Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” - Stream for Free Saturday November 23, 2024 and Sunday November 24, 2024

For over 50 years of this Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he is already going to celebrate at his grandmother’s. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” - Stream for Free Saturday December 14, 2024 and Sunday December 15, 2024

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Lucy recruits Charlie Brown to be the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

