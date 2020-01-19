Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates For Upcoming Series; Spielbergs 'Amazing Stories,' 'Home,' and More!

Apple TV Plus has announced premiere dates for a slew of its upcoming series, according to Variety.

Amazing Stories

Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" is the first, a reimagining of the original anthology series, which will debut five episodes on March 6. The series stars Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield and is directed by Mark Mylod.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz serve as showrunners, and episode directors include Chris Long, Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel and Sylvain White.

Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the late Robert Forster are also expected to make appearances.

Home

Another series, "Home" offers viewers a look inside "the world's most innovative homes." "Home" will launch on April 17.

The series is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer.

Defending Jacob

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, Defending Jacob will premiere its first three episodes exclusively on April 24.

The series stars Chris Evans who plays an assistant district attorney torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son, who is played by Jaeden Martell.

Defending Jacob also stars Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. It is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. It is directed by Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer alongside Evans, Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

Central Park

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard, executive producer Josh Gad and executive producer Nora Smith, which will premiere in summer 2020.

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci will lend their voices to the series.

Visible: Out on Television

Apple TV+ also announced a five-part docuseries "Visible: Out on Television," which explores the LGBTQ movement through television, using archival footage and interviews. It premieres on February 14.

Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

Visible is executive produced by Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz. It is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe.

Dear...

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a new docuseries "Dear..." is coming to Apple TV+, which will profile Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The series is based on the "Dear Apple" ads, and will profile "iconic" Pop culture personalities through the lens of letters written by their admirers. These letters will be from people whose lives were changed by the given person's achievements.

In addition to Miranda, the series will profile Oprah Winfrey, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and Big Bird.

Trying

BroadwayWorld also previously reported that Imelda Staunton and Rafe Spall will lead a new British series, called Trying. Trying is set to premiere on Friday, May 1.

The comedy has been previously going by its working title Alabama, and has been rumored in the UK for over six months.

Spall plays Jason, and Esther Smith plays his partner Nikki in the series, which is about the couple struggling with being unable to have a baby.

Trying is written by Andy Wolton, whose credits include animated series THE AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL and Channel 4's Lookalikes.

It is produced by BBC Studios' Chris Sussman. Jim O'Hanlon (Catastrophe) directed all eight episodes.

Read more on Variety.





