Apple TV Announces BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD'S A LITTLE BLURRY Live Premiere Feb. 25

On Thursday, February 25, fans around the world are invited to take part in a global live premiere event to celebrate the release of "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," a new Apple Original Film from award-winning director R.J. Cutler.

The event will include an exclusive stripped down performance by Eilish, special video packages from the film, an interview with Cutler, and an intimate conversation with Eilish especially for her fans, all hosted by Apple Music host & DJ Zane Lowe.

The festivities kick off at 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET, and the event will be available to stream for free through the Apple TV App, Apple Music App, and Eilish's own YouTube channel. Immediately following the event, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers.

Ahead of the highly anticipated global premiere of "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," Eilish has revealed a live audio performance of "ilomilo" [LISTEN HERE], the song that features the very lyric from which the film loans its title. Performed at the Toyota Center in Houston on October 10, 2019, a portion of the performance appears in the forthcoming film; however, fans get the chance to hear the entire performance for the first time today.

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is from Apple Original Films, an Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine production in association with Lighthouse Management + Media.

Eilish has a long history with Apple. In addition to being a frequent and favorite interview guest of Apple Music's own Zane Lowe, the Up Next alumnus has hosted not one, but two radio shows of her own on Apple Music with "Groupies Have Feelings Too" and "Me and Dad Radio." In 2018, Apple tapped Eilish to pen an original ballad for the company's 2018 holiday campaign. The following year she set the record for Apple Music's most pre-added album ever leading up to the release of "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" and is consistently among the top most popular artists on the service. In December 2019 Eilish received top honors for Global Artist of the Year, Top Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year with her brother FINNEAS at the first ever Apple Music Awards.