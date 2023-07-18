Anthony Anderson & Cedric The Entertainer's KINGS OF BBQ to Premiere on A&E

“Kings of BBQ” premieres Saturday, August 12th at 9pm ET/PT.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Anthony Anderson & Cedric The Entertainer's KINGS OF BBQ to Premiere on A&E

A&E celebrates the art of barbeque this summer with the new unscripted series “Kings of BBQ” following Emmy®-nominated actor, producer and comedian Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) and renowned actor, producer, and comedian Cedric The Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) as they embark on a cross country barbeque adventure to learn all they can about the best techniques, flavors, and traditions while also working to launch their own brand, AC Barbeque.

Produced by Propagate in association with A Bird And A Bear Entertainment and Just a Kid From Compton, “Kings of BBQ” premieres Saturday, August 12th at 9pm ET/PT.

In each one-hour episode, “Kings of BBQ” will follow Cedric and Anthony as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and SECRETS OF the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way. With the launch of AC Barbeque in stores nation-wide, Cedric and Anthony aim to take grilling to the next level with their signature flair and laugh-out-loud antics.

The duo will do it all to master barbeque in all its glory and create a business that honors its legacy and flavors. The friends will travel to the Memphis in May BBQ festival, fire up the grill to feed the LA Rams, stop by backyard cookouts, and return to their hometowns for inspiration from friends and family. 

Friends for years, Cedric and Anthony bonded over their shared love of barbeque and the unique history that surrounds it. Hailing from St. Louis, MO and Compton, CA, both Cedric and Anthony grew up with their own variations on the craft.

Partnering on AC Barbeque, the friends combine their individual experiences, knowledge from experts in the field, and enthusiasm for the artform together to create a brand that has everything the home cook needs for a barbeque feast anywhere. 

“Kings of BBQ” is produced by Propagate for A&E Network. Executive producers for Propagate are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Linh Le, and Rebecca Graham Forde. Executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric The Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone. Executive producers for Just a Kid From Compton are Anthony Anderson and Brian Dobbins. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Holcman serve as executive producers for A&E Network. 

Watch the promo here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Disney Junior & Friends Playdate To Be Held at Disney California Adventure Park Photo
'Disney Junior & Friends Playdate' To Be Held at Disney California Adventure Park

The celebration will kick off Friday, Aug. 18, at Disney California Adventure Park with a Playdate Party Parade featuring beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Goofy, Pluto and Mira, Royal Detective.

2
Video: Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Photo
Video: Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer

This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to Migration. The voice cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal and Danny DeVito. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD Photo
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-6 includes all 61 episodes from six seasons of the award-winning series, copious special features, audio commentary, deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, numerous featurettes, animatic sketches, and more.

4
Showtime to Premiere ALL UP IN THE BIZ Hip Hop Music Documentary Photo
Showtime to Premiere ALL UP IN THE BIZ Hip Hop Music Documentary

Featuring never before seen footage, musical interludes, animation, puppetry, and interviews with Biz Markie and other prominent figures in hip hop – from Fat Joe to Nick Cannon to Tracy Morgan – ALL UP IN THE BIZ is a heartwarming portrait of how one underdog’s dreams – fortified by an unwavering determination.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video Video: Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US