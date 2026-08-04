Ike Barinholtz and Dad Launch Fake Law Firm for Viral Video Injuries on KIMMEL

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Ike Barinholtz appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE alongside his father Alan Barinholtz for a sketch built around a fictional legal service aimed at people hurt while attempting stunts for viral internet videos. The bit is framed as a commercial for a new legal venture the two are launching together, offering help to what the segment describes as the criminally stupid people who have injured themselves in a viral internet video.

The segment leans on a real detail from Alan Barinholtz's background: before becoming an actor, he had a long career as a lawyer, giving the sketch's premise a grounding in his actual career history. That legal experience becomes the joke's foundation, as the father son pair pitch themselves as uniquely qualified to represent viral video casualties.

The sketch plays out in the style of a legal advertisement, with the pair addressing the camera directly to lay out who their fictional firm intends to help. The premise taps into the broader internet phenomenon of people injuring themselves while filming stunts meant to go viral, turning that recognizable online behavior into the setup for the bit's humor.

The appearance airs on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, the ABC late-night program hosted by Jimmy Kimmel that has built a reputation for producing sketches and bits that circulate widely online. The Barinholtz father son pairing gives the segment its central dynamic, with Alan's real legal background providing the credibility the joke relies on.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Sarah Silverman Builds a PowerPoint to Find Tiffany Haddish a Boyfriend

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...