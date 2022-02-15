Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy & More to Star in A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY on Peacock

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series order of true crime drama A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY from Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero), who will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Antosca, under his production banner Eat the Cat, will produce via his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock also announced series stars Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman and True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos), Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill).

The limited series comes from UCP and will be based on Jan Broberg's stranger-than-fiction kidnapping story.

Acclaimed director Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first episode (101).

Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg will also serve as producers.

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend." The Brobergs - devoted to their faith, family, and community - were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered - and how they survived.

"Nick Antosca has created a compelling series in A Friend of THE FAMILY that explores one family's unimaginable experience with great insight and sensitivity," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We can't wait to see Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, and Lio Tipton bring these complex characters to life, and we know Peacock audiences will connect with this incredible story of deception and resilience."

"Alongside Jan and Mary Ann Broberg, Nick and Alex have brought humanity to a delicate and haunting story," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "As he demonstrated with 'The Act,' and now with this series, Nick treats real people not as caricatures but as complex and layered. We're proud to bring that quality and care in storytelling to Peacock."