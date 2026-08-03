Andrew Garfield Reveals His British vs American Picks, From Cheeseburgers to the 49ers

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Andrew Garfield sat down with TODAY for a lighthearted segment in which the English actor was asked to choose between British and American favorites, revealing some surprising allegiances along the way. The game format had Garfield weighing in on everyday preferences, split down the middle between the culture he grew up in and the one he has spent much of his career working within.

Among his picks, Garfield confirmed he is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, an American football team, despite his English roots. He also professed a fondness for cheeseburgers, siding with American cuisine on that front. The segment played up the contrast between his British upbringing and the American tastes he has picked up along the way.

The appearance leaned into playful territory rather than promotional talk, giving viewers a glimpse of Garfield's personality outside of his acting work. His willingness to poke fun at the binary choices, and to land on unexpected answers like his NFL loyalty, gave the segment its charm.

The TODAY clip offers a quick, personality-driven look at Garfield rather than a deep dive into any single project, focusing instead on the actor's transatlantic identity and the small cultural details that reveal it.

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